Police investigating multiple overnight shootings in Spotsylvania

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Spotsylvania police responded to a series of overnight shootings on Saturday. Only one person was injured out of the three locations that had reported gunfire.

The first shooting took place at 2:15 a.m. in the area of Lee’s Hill shopping center located off Spotsylvania Avenue. Police responded to the scene after reports of an assault in progress with shots fired.

When deputies arrived, they saw a “large chaotic crowd.”

Spotsylvania PD requested the assistance of Fredericksburg PD to assist with gaining control of the crowd.

A 23-year-old male victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was provided first aid by deputies until paramedics arrived. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and had surgery.

Police said the evidence collected at the scene suggested a large crowd had exited a local restaurant once it was time to close and then began to gather throughout the Lee Hill shopping center before a fight broke out. Police added that evidence collected on scene suggests the involvement of multiple shooters.

The second shooting happened just over an hour later at 3:30 a.m. on Daffodil Drive. Deputies arrived to a single residence that had multiple gun shots into the dwelling with no reported injuries.

The third shooting was at 4:55 a.m. on Terra Springs Drive. Another single resident had bullets shot through the home, but also had no injuries reported.

Detectives are investigating the shootings and believe they are potentially related. No additional details are currently available from police.