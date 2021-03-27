Police investigating robbery in Henrico County

Crime

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)– Henrico Police are responding to a report of a robbery near the area of the 3100 block of Williamsburg Road.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8news for more updates.

