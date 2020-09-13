Police investigating Saturday night car theft near VCU campus

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An unattended car was stolen at the 700 block of West Cary Street around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. The victim says they left their car while picking up a delivery and later returned to find their car gone.

According to a VCU alert, the stolen vehicle was a 2015 Silver Kia Optima. The suspected thief is a black male in his early 20’s with dread locks. He was wearing a green Boston Celtics Jersey and green shoes. The suspect was last driving the stolen car eastbound on West Cary Street.

The Richmond Police Department is investigating the theft. RPD says they have increased patrols in the area and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

