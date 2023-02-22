ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Albemarle County Police Department is currently investigating a shooting homicide that occurred just south of Charlottesville.

Around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, officers were called to the 300 block of Timberland Lane for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found a man — now identified as 34-year-old Joshua Lamont Jones of Charlottesville — who had been shot, according to police. Jones was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center and later pronounced dead.

The Albemarle County Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 434-296-5807.