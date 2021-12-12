Police investigating shooting in Hopewell

One man is in serious condition after a shooting in Hopewell early Sunday morning.

At approximately 4 a.m. Sunday Hopewell Police received a report of gunfire from the 1900 block of Stewart Avenue. Shortly after an adult male was admitted to the John Randolph Medical Center Emergency Room with a single gunshot wound.

The victim was later transported to a local trauma center where he is in serious but stable condition.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to anonymously contact Prince George County Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2022.