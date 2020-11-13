Police investigating shooting in Jackson Ward

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 500 block of North 2nd Street.

RPD has confirmed the incident is a shooting. According to police, units were called found a man shot in the area.

He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further details were released by police.

More Crime Coverage From 8News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events