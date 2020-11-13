Police investigating shooting in Jackson Ward

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 500 block of North 2nd Street.
RPD has confirmed the incident is a shooting. According to police, units were called found a man shot in the area.
He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No further details were released by police.
