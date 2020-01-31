1  of  4
Police investigating shooting in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police said an investigation is underway in Petersburg after a person was shot Friday in the 2300 block of Navajo Court.

The condition of the shooting victim was not made available by Petersburg police.

If anyone has any information, you are asked to call the Petersburg Police at (804)732-4222 or by leaving a tip at P3tips.com. 8News has a crew headed to the scene.

