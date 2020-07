RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is expected to survive after he was shot in Richmond’s North Side on Friday night.

Richmond police said that an investigation is underway after officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound while responding to the 4100 block of North Avenue at 9:37 p.m. for reports of a shooting in the area.

The man, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.