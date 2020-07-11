Police investigating shooting incident after driver found dead inside vehicle in Suffolk

Crime

by: WAVY Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police are investigating an early morning shooting after a man was found dead inside a vehicle.

Suffolk Police say they received reports for shots fired around 2:45 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of North Broad Street and First Avenue.

When officers got to the scene, they say they witnessed a vehicle resting against a residence and pronounced the driver and sole occupant dead on the scene.

Police identified the victim as 29-year-old Lamar Octavious Elliot.

The residence did not sustain any damage.

Police have not clarified the cause of the driver’s death, but they did say that they are investigating the scene as a shooting incident.

The investigation is in its preliminary stage and no further information has been released.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events