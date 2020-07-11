Police investigating shooting incident after driver found dead inside vehicle in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police are investigating an early morning shooting after a man was found dead inside a vehicle.
Suffolk Police say they received reports for shots fired around 2:45 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of North Broad Street and First Avenue.
When officers got to the scene, they say they witnessed a vehicle resting against a residence and pronounced the driver and sole occupant dead on the scene.
Police identified the victim as 29-year-old Lamar Octavious Elliot.
The residence did not sustain any damage.
Police have not clarified the cause of the driver’s death, but they did say that they are investigating the scene as a shooting incident.
The investigation is in its preliminary stage and no further information has been released.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Golf game in the rough? Different forms of golf offer new ways to enjoy the course
- Destination Vacation | Historic Yates Mill Pond near Raleigh
- Destination Vacation: Diving into the history of the Gullah Geechee
- Destination Vacation | Augusta, Georgia
- Destination Vacation: 23 miles of hiking trails await across North Carolina’s beautiful Piedmont Environmental Center