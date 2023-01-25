RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond and Chesterfield police departments are investigating a shooting that killed a teenage boy Tuesday night.

According to a release from the Chesterfield Police Department, officers were asked by Richmond Police to respond to Chippenham Hospital, where a 16-year-old had arrived with gunshot wounds.

No information was released about where the shooting occurred.

The teen boy died at the hospital. His name won’t be released until his family is notified.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Chesterfield Police Department at 804-748-1251.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 8News for updates.