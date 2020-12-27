Police investigating Sunday shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Police responded Sunday afternoon to calls of shots fired and found a male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Officers from both Henrico and Richmond arrived on scene on the 3700 block of Delmont Street where they found the victim and transported him to MCV for treatment.

The male victim was reported to have called 9-1-1 from the apartment complex in Henrico but the shooting did not occur there, according to police.

Investigators are working to determine where exactly the shooting took place, but it is believed the incident happened inside Richmond city limits.