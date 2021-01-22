Police investigating the death of an unidentified person found at Pocahontas State Park

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department said they are investigating the death of an unidentified person whose remains were found at Pocahontas State Park on Wednesday.

The department said police responded to the park on Jan. 20, for a report that human remains had been found. Police then located the remains which were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.