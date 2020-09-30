Police investigating triple shooting in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, VA (WRIC) – Three people were shot in Petersburg Tuesday night in the 900 block of Halifax Street.

Few details about the shooting are available right now but police are asking if anyone was in the area that may have seen or heard anything to please leave a tip.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

