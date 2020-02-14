Police investigation underway after man found shot in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man who was shot in Richmond on Thursday is fighting for his life, according to police.

Authorities responded to the 1600 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike for reports of a shooting and found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, who police said was shot on Redwood Avenue, was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told 8News they saw a man running from Redwood Avenue into a store while holding his stomach.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.

