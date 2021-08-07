Police, investigators in Jacksonville looking for suspect wanted for killing active duty Coast Guard member from Powhatan

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A manhunt is underway in Jacksonville, Florida for a suspect wanted in connection with the murder of an active duty member of the U.S. Coast Guard from Powhatan.

Caroline Schollaert, 27, was fatally shot on Tuesday, August 3 around 5:30 a.m. as she attempted to confront someone trying to break into her car. Jacksonville police say Schollaert was on the phone with 911 dispatchers when the suspect fired a single shot and ran away.

Officers believe the suspect was later picked up in a getaway vehicle and left the area.

Schollaert was serving in the Coast Guard on the Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron, which conducts counter drug operations.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance video collected from around the scene of the crime believed to show the suspect on foot moments before Schollaert was killed.

Police are also seeking a person of interest in the case and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man.

Schollaert was previously a volunteer firefighter in Branford, Connecticut. The Indian Neck/Pine Orchard Volunteer Fire Department Company 9 shared their condolences to their Facebook page after hearing of Schollaert’s death.

The U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Service was going door-to-door in Schollaert’s neighborhood on Saturday asking neighbors to check their security cameras for any footage and to come forward with information about the incident if they have it.

Over $20,000 is being offered as a reward for information leading to an arrest.