CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Police said two men walked into the Richmond Food Mart with knives and took cash early Tuesday morning.

Chesterfield Police said the robbery occurred just after midnight on the 6500 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.

After taking the money, police said the suspects left the scene on foot.

Authorities continue to investigate this robbery.

Anyone with information should call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.