POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public that the suspect of a weekend assault may be traveling on foot through the county.

The sheriff’s office said the assault and battery occurred on Sunday, June 12 in the area of New Hope Road in Powhatan. Multiple suspects were interviewed and have been eliminated as the person responsible.

The suspect is described by police as a white male in his 30s, approximately 5’8″ to 5’10” tall, and weighing around 140 pounds. He may be wearing a white tank top and/or flannel shirt and blue jeans.

Police said the man could be traveling on foot through the Red Lane Road or Mountain View area of the county.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office at 804-598-5656.