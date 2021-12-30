Police looking for Chesterfield mother after video of her shaking infant son circulates online

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department is looking for a woman after a video of her shaking her infant son circulated on social media.

Police said at 4 p.m. on Dec. 29, they responded to a report of a video that was going around online. It showed a woman shaking and “roughly handling” an infant.

The woman in the video has been identified as Astrid Sanchez Diaz, 20, of Chesterfield. In the video, police said Sanchez Diaz appears to be making threats to the baby’s father as she assaults the infant.

Police have been unable to locate Sanchez Diaz or her infant son to check on his welfare.

Anyone with information about the location of Sanchez Diaz or her infant is asked to call 804-748-1251 immediately.