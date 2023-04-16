JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is asking for help identifying and locating a driver who they say struck and killed man walking his dog in James City County before leaving the scene.

According to VSP, James City County Police officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run on Fenton Mill Road on the evening of Saturday, April 15.

Witnesses told police that they saw 64-year-old Andrew Davis of Williamsburg was walking his dog on Fenton Mill Road when he was struck from behind by a vehicle. The driver did not stop and continued heading east on Fenton Mill Road.

Anyone who may have been driving in the area of Fenton Mill Road and Croaker Road on Saturday night and has information related to this incident is asked to call VSP at 757-424-6800.