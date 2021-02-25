Police looking for man linked to January shooting in Richmond

LaDaniel Deshawn Womack, 28, is wanted for malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and other charges related to a shooting that occurred on Jan. 5, in Richmond.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help finding a man who was involved in a Richmond shooting.

Womack is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing around 150 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. Officials say he also has tattoos on both arms and his neck.

Police say Womack should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Womack is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000, online here, or through the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous