Police looking for man missing from court-ordered stay at mental health center

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is searching for a man wanted for breaking a court order by leaving a local mental health center.

Dawit Seyoum was legally required to stay at Gateway Homes on Reedy Branch Road but police suspect that on July 6 he broke this mandate.

According to police, the 36-year-old was last seen at Gateway Homes at around 7:30 a.m. and his disappearance was reported to police just before noon.

There is a warrant out for Seyoum’s arrest from Alexandria for “violating a condition of his release.”

Police describe him as a black man who is 5-feet 5-inches tall and weighs around 160 lbs. Seyoum’s hair and eyes are both brown. It is possible he has a three-wheeled scooter with him.

Anyone with information about where he is can call Chesterfield County Police Department’s Fugitive Section at 804-590-7740, their local law enforcement agency, or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.