Police looking for man suspected of smashing GRTC bus door

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On the morning of Thursday, Sept. 23, a GRTC bus passenger became unruly and acted out after being asked to leave the bus.

According to the Richmond Police Department, a man is suspected of damaging the front door of the bus.

The suspect board the bus around 9:15 a.m. and started being disruptive. The bus driver made the suspect exit the bus on West Broad Street near the Lidl and Staples Mill Road.







Police say that after exiting from the side door, the suspect walked towards the front of the bus and struck the other door.

Anyone with information can call Third Precinct Detective H. Truong at (804) 646-1067 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.