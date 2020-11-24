Police looking for man wanted for the attempted murder of an officer

Lamar Hill, 36, is described as 5’9′, 220 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He also has a tattoo on his left arm that says “Aunt Cathy.”

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are looking for a man who is wanted for the attempted murder of a police officer.

The man they are looking for is Lamar Shermon Hill, 36. He is described as 5’9′, 220 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He also has a tattoo on his left arm that says “Aunt Cathy.” Police say the suspect also goes by “Forty,” “Lil Forty,” “Hill” and “Lamar Shermon.”

In addition to attempted murder of an officer, Hill has several other felony and misdemeanor warrants on file including eluding police and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police say Hill is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Hill’s location is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used.