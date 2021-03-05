Police looking for man who broke into Thomas Dale High and stole from a school bus

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect who broke into a local high school and then stole from a school bus in the parking lot.
Police said in the early hours of Feb. 7, a man broke into a boiler room at Thomas Dale High School and stayed there overnight. Later that day he stole the converter off a school bus in the parking lot and then fled the area.
Here are photos of the suspect captured on a security camera:
Anyone with information about this suspect or crime is asked to call Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or use the P3-Tips mobile app or website. Officials guarantee you will remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $5,000.