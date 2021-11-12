Police looking for man who stole $1,5000 in merchandise from Colonial Heights Walmart

Police say the suspect was wearing jeans, a black long sleeve shirt, brown boots, yellow glasses, a blue safety vest and a red beanie. (Photo: Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are asking for the public’s help finding a man who stole more than $1,500 in merchandise from a Walmart.

Police said a man walked into the Walmart located at 671 Southpark Boulevard in Colonial Heights at about 9 a.m. on Oct. 13.

The suspect took several items to self-checkout. After scanning the products, he canceled the transaction before paying and then walked out with more than $1,500 in merchandise.

Police say the suspect was wearing jeans, a black long sleeve shirt, brown boots, yellow glasses, a blue safety vest and a red beanie. Below is a photo of the man:

Police say the suspect was wearing jeans, a black long sleeve shirt, brown boots, yellow glasses, a blue safety vest and a red beanie. (Photo: Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)

Anyone with information about this man is asked to call Chesterfield County or Colonial Heights, call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or use the P3-Tips mobile app or website. Tips will remain anonymous and tipsters could receive a cash reward of up to $5,000.