Police looking for man who stole catalytic converters from Chesterfield school buses

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who stole catalytic converters from school buses.

Police said the incident occurred at Carver Middle School on Aug. 28. The suspect was caught on camera stealing catalytic converters from school buses.

The man was wearing a two-toned shirt and dark shorts. He also had dark hair and appears to have a beard. A silver hatchback was also caught on camera.

Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect is asked to contact Crime Solvers by calling 804-748-0660 or online here.