Police looking for Petersburg man wanted for indecent liberties with minor, child porn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Petersburg are looking for a wanted man accused of taking indecent liberties with a minor and child pornography.

Cedwick Jiggetts, a 31-year-old Petersburg man, is wanted on felony charges of child pornography and indecent liberties of a minor, according to Petersburg police. He is listed as 5-feet-11-inches tall, roughly 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Jiggetts’ last known address in Petersburg was in the 300 block of Hinton Street.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Jiggetts or the investigation, police ask that you call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

