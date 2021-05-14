Police looking for public’s help in locating vandalism suspect

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Colonial Heights are looking for a suspect in a felony vandalism case.

The suspect pushed over a glass display at the Gold N Diamonds store at Southpark Mall around 11:30 a.m. on March 5. The vandalism occurred over the pricing of pawning a ring, police said.

Over $1,000 in damage was done in the store, and the suspect left the scene in a burgundy GMC Envoy. The suspect is a black male and was wearing black sweatpants and a gray hoodie.

If you have any information related to this crime or the location of the suspect, contact Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or using the P3 app. You will remain anonymous, and you could get a cash reward of up to $5,000.