Chesterfield Police is looking for two suspects who allegedly robbed a convenience store Friday night.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)- Police in Chesterfield County are looking for the people who allegedly robbed a convenience store Friday night.

According to a release from the department, two males entered the Sunoco convenience store at 14600 Time Square Drive at 10:31 p.m. One allegedly showed a gun and demanded money before taking money and packs of cigarettes.

The two then ran away. Nobody was hurt.

The first suspect is described as a black male about 5-feet-10 inches tall, wearing a black hooded jacket, gray pants and a black mask. The second suspect is described as a black male about 5-feet-8 inches tall. He was seen wearing a black jacket, dark-colored pants and a black mask.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Chesterfield Police Department at 804-748-1251.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8news for updates.