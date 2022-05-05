CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a theft crime at a Chesterfield Kroger.

Chesterfield Police released photos on Twitter Thursday afternoon of a man suspected to have stolen a wallet from a shopping cart in Kroger. Police said the man then used the stolen credit cards to make purchases at other stores.

The man was photographed wearing a lime green beanie and matching polo shirt, with a black zip-up Rocawear sweatshirt.

Police ask for anyone with information on the man to contact Crime Solvers at p3tips.com/699.