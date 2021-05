RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department is looking for the suspect who stole a four-wheeler.

Police say on April 19, officers responded to the 2400 block of Williamsburg Road for a stolen four-wheeler. The vehicle has since been returned however police continue to search for the suspect.

Anyone can find video of the suspect on Henrico Police’s Facebook. Individuals with information is asked to call officer Bivins at (804) 501-5000.