NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WRIC) – Police are attempting to identify the suspects wanted in connection to a recent grand larceny crime that took place in Newport News.

Police responded to a Bed Bath & Beyond on Jefferson Avenue on June 6 in reference to a grand larceny of household appliances.

An investigation conducted by the officers revealed that two women passed all points of sale with the household appliances in hand.

The suspects are both described as Black women. One was reportedly wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans and white shoes while the other was wearing a white tank-top with a GAP logo. Both suspects entered and exited the property in a gray Buick.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspects should contact the Newport News Police Department Crime Line at 888-562-5887 or submit an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com. Crime Line tipsters are never required to testify in court and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.