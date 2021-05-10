Police looking for suspects linked to Richmond Highway vehicle theft

The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding two people who are linked to a vehicle theft that occurred on Richmond Highway last month. (Photo: RPD)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding two people who are linked to a vehicle theft that occurred on Richmond Highway last month.

RPD said just before 3 a.m. on Saturday, April 24, two men entered an unoccupied SUV which was idling in the parking lot of a gas station in the 1000 block of Richmond Highway. The suspects then drove the silver 2005 Ford Explorer out of the parking lot in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information about the identity of these suspects or the location of the Ford Explorer is asked to call First Precinct Detective T. Wilson at 804-646-0672 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.