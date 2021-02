CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are looking for suspects in recent larcenies from gym lockers.

Police say wallets and keys were among some of the items that were stolen. Some of the victims’ credit cards were also used at a CVS.

These people are suspects in the recent larcenies from gym lockers. Wallets and keys were stolen and then victims’ credit cards were used at a CVS. If you can ID them, contact @CrimeSolversCCH at https://t.co/0OnhvcbqOh. pic.twitter.com/x7rCYLlMEI — Chesterfield Police (@CCPDVa) February 24, 2021

If anyone has any information, police ask you call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or use the p3Tips mobile app.