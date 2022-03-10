HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police have released photos of a vehicle of interest they believe may be connected to a late-night shooting Wednesday, March 9.

Police said they responded to the 300 block of Kingsridge Road for a shooting shortly after midnight.

One person was injured and transported to an area hospital for treatment.

In their investigation, detectives said they have discovered a vehicle of interest possibly connected to the scene. They describe the vehicle as an orange Honda Fit with a Lyft light in the windshield and a red sticker on the center of the rear glass.

Photo Courtesy of Henrico County Police Department

Photo Courtesy of Henrico County Police Department

Photo Courtesy of Henrico County Police Department

Police ask for anyone with information on the car or shooting to call Detective C. D. Henry at 804-501-4829.