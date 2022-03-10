HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police have released photos of a vehicle of interest they believe may be connected to a late-night shooting Wednesday, March 9.
Police said they responded to the 300 block of Kingsridge Road for a shooting shortly after midnight.
One person was injured and transported to an area hospital for treatment.
In their investigation, detectives said they have discovered a vehicle of interest possibly connected to the scene. They describe the vehicle as an orange Honda Fit with a Lyft light in the windshield and a red sticker on the center of the rear glass.
Police ask for anyone with information on the car or shooting to call Detective C. D. Henry at 804-501-4829.