Police looking for woman linked to string of larcenies at a Colonial Heights Target

The Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect linked to a string of larcenies at a Target. (Photos: Crime Solvers)

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect linked to a string of larcenies at a Target.

Police said on three separate days in May, a woman entered the Target on 721 Southpark Boulevard in Colonial Heights. She put various items into a bag and passed the checkout area without purchasing them. In one incident, she was accompanied by an underage girl, and they left the parking lot in a dark-colored, four-door SUV.

Here are photos of the suspect:





Anyone with information about this crime or suspect is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or use the P3-Tips app. Police say tips are anonymous, and informants could receive a cash reward of up to $5,000.