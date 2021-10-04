Police looking for woman who stole a customer’s wallet at Walmart

The woman who is believed to have stolen the victim’s wallet was wearing a pink top, black mask and a black head covering. (Photo: Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers is asking for the public’s help solving a theft that occurred in June.

Police said a victim was shopping at the Walmart at 671 Southpark Blvd. in Colonial Heigh on June 26. The victim said at some point she turned back to her cart and saw someone had stolen her wallet.

The woman who is believed to have stolen the victim’s wallet was wearing a pink top, black mask and a black head covering. You can see a photo of her below:



Anyone with information about this incident or this wanted person should call Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or use the P3-Tips mobile app or website.