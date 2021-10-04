Police looking for woman who stole a customer’s wallet at Walmart

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers walmart wallet theft suspect

The woman who is believed to have stolen the victim’s wallet was wearing a pink top, black mask and a black head covering. (Photo: Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers is asking for the public’s help solving a theft that occurred in June.

Police said a victim was shopping at the Walmart at 671 Southpark Blvd. in Colonial Heigh on June 26. The victim said at some point she turned back to her cart and saw someone had stolen her wallet.

The woman who is believed to have stolen the victim’s wallet was wearing a pink top, black mask and a black head covering. You can see a photo of her below:

  • Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers walmart wallet theft suspect
  • Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers walmart wallet theft suspect
The woman who is believed to have stolen the victim’s wallet was wearing a pink top, black mask and a black head covering. (Photo: Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)

Anyone with information about this incident or this wanted person should call Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or use the P3-Tips mobile app or website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events