Police make arrest in connection with Broad Street homicide

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police have arrested a man linked to the death of Cory Hines, who died in the early hours of the morning on December 5.

Jarrett Fitzgerald was taken into custody on December 8 on outstanding warrants for robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection to Hines’s death.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of West Broad Street on December 5 with reports of a man shot. Once on scene, officers found Hines suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Hines was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle where he later died.

Detectives were appreciative of the assistance from the VCU Police Department in helping to identify Fitzgerald.

“With their assistance, relevant evidence was made available early on in this investigation,” said Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes. “That proved valuable in confirming details of the case, which led to the offender being identified.”

Police are encouraging anyone with additional information on this crime to contact Detective Hughes at (804) 646-3917 and (804) 385-7269. Information can be provided anonymously by calling Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or using the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app.

