Police make arrest in shooting of teen at Ashland park

Preston Borst

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — Ashland Police say they have made an arrest in the shooting of a teen at a park back in July.

Preston Borst, 18, of Ashland, was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Police were called to S. Taylor Street Park just after 11:45 p.m. on July 25 for a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a male teen who had been shot. He was transported by Hanover County Fire & EMS to a local hospital.

In an update earlier this month, police said the teen victim was continuing to recover.

Borst is now being held at the Pamunkey Regional Jail.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming.

