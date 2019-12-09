Police make ‘swift arrest’ after armed robbery at Hopewell Family Dollar

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell Police ‘quickly’ apprehended a suspect accused of robbing a local Family Dollar store Sunday night.

The robbery occurred at around 9:15 p.m. at the Family Dollar located at 1033 Elm Street. Police say the suspect entered the store with a black gun and demanded money. He fled on foot after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect was captured on the store’s surveillance camera and identified quickly by investigators as 30-year-old Robert William Neil Seifrield. He was taken into custody ‘shortly after the robbery without incident,’ police said. He’s been charged with robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of abduction.

“Quick work by the officers and detectives resulted in the swift arrest of an armed and dangerous suspect during the holiday season,” Detective Lieutenant Michael Langford said in a release.

