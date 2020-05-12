Police: Man accused of robbing Hopewell Dollar General after card declined

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a Hopewell-area Family Dollar.

According to police, it happened Monday at the Dollar General Store located at the 700 South 6th Avenue just before 9:10 p.m. Police said the suspect picked up items and attempted to pay at the register with a card that didn’t work. After man failed attempted, officers say the suspect told the clerk, “Open the drawer and give me the money,” and flashed a gun.

The clerk complied and the suspect ran off with an unknown amount of money. No one was injured.

The Hopewell Police Department is requesting that any person(s) who may have information regarding this crime or who may have been traveling in and/or around the area at the time or have any information to provide, to contact the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284.

