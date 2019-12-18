Police: Man armed with a rifle robs Hopewell Family Dollar

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A man walked in a Hopewell-area Family Dollar Wednesday with a firearm and walked away with an undisclosed amount of money soon after.

That’ what Hopewell police are saying after the Family Dollar, located on the 1000 block of Elm Street was robbed Tuesday night.

According to police, a man walked in the convenience store, displayed what looked to be a rifle, approached the clerk and demanded money.

The clerk complied. Afterward, the man ran off towards the nearby railroad tracks.

Police described the suspect as a 30-year-olf man, standing 6-feet tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, green poncho jacket with a gray hoody style shirt underneath and a covering over his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hopewell Police at (804) 541-2284.

