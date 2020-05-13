POLICE: Man arrested for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old boy; more victims may be out there

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police have arrested a man who sexually assaulted a 7-year-old boy.
Police said their investigation found Robin Thomas, 40, of the 5300 block of Hunt Master Drive, inappropriately touched the child on several occasions while babysitting him.
Thomas was arrested on March 4, and charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.
Officials said the investigation is still ongoing and they believe Thomas may have additional victims. The department asks anyone with information should contact them at 804-748-1252.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Virginia DMV reopening 11 service centers for appointment-only visits
- Petersburg officials refute claims of water disconnection during COVID-19
- Bus drivers urge Congress to include them in next COVID-19 relief package
- Virginia ABC expands locations offering curbside pickup service
- Mommy Minute: “Is Christmas canceled” and other Covid-19 questions from kids