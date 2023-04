PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) – A man has been charged in a Petersburg stabbing that sent one person to the hospital.

Petersburg police tweeted that Richard A. Guirkin was arrested and charged with aggravated assault following a stabbing in the city on April 8.

According to police, a male victim was found with a stab wound around the 600 block of E. Washington Street in Petersburg. The victim was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening injury and is now in stable condition, police said.