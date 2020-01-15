1  of  2
Breaking News
Police: Man critically injured in Chesterfield robbery, shooting Virginia lawmakers vote to ratify Equal Rights Amendment
Live Now
Governor Northam expected to announce gun ban on Capitol Square

Police: Man critically injured in Chesterfield robbery, shooting

Crime

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in critical condition after police say he was robbed and then shot Wednesday.

Police responded at a residence in the 14900 block of Rowlett Road about 1:30 p.m. following reports a man had been shot. According to police, two suspects forced their way into the home and demanded money.

Once the man complied, he was shot, according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events