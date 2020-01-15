Police: Man critically injured in Chesterfield robbery, shooting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in critical condition after police say he was robbed and then shot Wednesday.
Police responded at a residence in the 14900 block of Rowlett Road about 1:30 p.m. following reports a man had been shot. According to police, two suspects forced their way into the home and demanded money.
Once the man complied, he was shot, according to police.
The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.
