Police: Man critically injured in Chesterfield robbery, shooting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in critical condition after police say he was robbed and then shot Wednesday.

Police responded at a residence in the 14900 block of Rowlett Road about 1:30 p.m. following reports a man had been shot. According to police, two suspects forced their way into the home and demanded money.

Once the man complied, he was shot, according to police.

JUST IN: Chesterfield police say a man was shot at this home during a robbery around 1:30 this afternoon. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Will have more details on @8NEWS tonight. pic.twitter.com/kC8Vl05Okq — Nick Conigliaro 8News (@NConigliaroNews) January 15, 2020

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

