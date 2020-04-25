Police: Man dead and woman injured after shooting in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division said a Friday afternoon shooting has left one man dead, and a woman injured.

Police said they responded to a shooting at the 1800 block of Buckner Street at about 2:32 p.m. on Friday, April 24. Officials said officers found two victims injured at the scene, and they were transported to the hospital for treatment.

The department has identified the first victim as Desean McDowell Jr., 26. He died from his injuries at the hospital this morning. The second patient is a woman who has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police officials say this is an ongoing investigation.

