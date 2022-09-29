FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Fredericksburg Police have arrested a man after he allegedly attempted to steal a car in a Five Guys parking lot.

At around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, emergency communications received a report from a woman who said a man had attempted to steal her vehicle by using a distraction technique.

According to police, the incident occurred in the Five Guys parking lot located at 1601 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Officer Ruggiere was nearby and quickly located the suspect sitting in the driver’s seat of the victim’s car.

The victim reportedly told police she was entering her vehicle when the suspect approached from behind, said “excuse me,” dropped a bag on the ground and took the keys from her hand.

The suspect then reportedly entered her vehicle and attempted to drive away. According to police, the suspect was unable to start the car and escaped because he had grabbed the wrong set of keys.

The suspect was identified as 32-year-old Brandin Foster of Stafford County, police said. He was arrested and charged with carjacking.

Foster remains incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.