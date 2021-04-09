Police: Man fighting for life after Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department said a man is fighting for his life after a shooting that took place earlier today.

RPD said officers responded to the 2100 block of Gordon Avenue at about noon on April 9, for a report of a person shot.

When they arrived police said they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The department said the incident occurred in the 2100 block of Halifax Avenue and detectives are continuing to investigate this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective O. Reyes at (804) 646-3874 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Details about the incident are limited at this time, stay with 8News for updates.