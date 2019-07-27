Police: Man found shot, dead inside car in Westover Hills

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot inside a car early Saturday morning.

Police said at approximately 2:58 a.m., officers responded to the odd side of the 600 block of Westover Hills Boulevard for the report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man unresponsive inside a car. According to police, the victim suffered a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Major Crimes detectives are working to gather additional information that may assist in this investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Detective Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, or they may visit www.7801000.com.

The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.