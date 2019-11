Richmond Police say a man who was found dead at a mobile home park on Jefferson Davis Highway earlier this week was murdered.

Carlos D. Delgado, 65, was found shot to death in the doorway of his home at around 9:50 p.m. Tuesday.

The shooting was one of two that police responded two within two hours on Richmond’s Southside.

Investigators have not released any suspect information at this time.

